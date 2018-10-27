Multiple fatalities reported in mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue, suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH — Authorities responded to a mass shooting Saturday morning inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to police.

A police spokesman said there are multiple casualties, three police officers have been shot and the suspect is in custody. Other officials told reporters there are multiple fatalities.

“It is imperative that the neighbors in the community surrounding the Tree of Life synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place,” Lando said. “Do not come out of your home right now. It is not safe.”

The Tree of Life synagogue is a conservative Jewish congregation, according to its website. It’s in Squirrel Hill, a historic, Jewish neighborhood.

The synagogue has a Shabbat service at 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, the website said.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

