Flies and rodents Report Card problems at 2 metro Denver restaurants

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Bubba Chinos

The local favorite in Lakewood failed with nine critical violations on September 21.

The issues:

No basic food safety knowledge

Flies

Dirty mop water

Green Chili tossed wrong temperature

The restaurant sent the following comment: “The majority of violations were corrected while the inspector was on site or immediately thereafter. We are also working with the local health department to take preventative measures such as video demonstrations as well as hands on procedures to help better train our staff to prevent any further violations and help stay in compliance for the health and safety of our customers.”

Bubba Chinos is located at 8809 West Colfax Avenue.

Yummy Hot Pot

Denver inspectors found nine critical mistakes in September. Health Department pictures show:

Rodent droppings on storage, equipment and floors

Live and dead roaches

No hot water in hand sink

Food debris and grease build up

The restaurant did not return our calls, so we stopped in.

A worker said they’ve had a pesticide company in to take care of the roaches.

The workers said, “We made some corrections. The inspector already passed us. We had everything cleaned up the whole kitchen everything is cleaned up.”

Yummy is on West Alameda Avenue.

Quiznos- 45th & Peoria



Here’s to the Denver original toasted sub. The location at 4505 Peoria scored zero critical violations two inspections in a row.

Franchise owner Adam Sinnard said, “Our team really takes a lot of pride in their restaurant. One of the main things is we have a team that has been here for some of the girls have been here 15 years. They really know the system and take a lot of ownership and pride in making sure the restaurant is running like it should. 21:48 “We are part of a franchise and Quiznos does a great job giving us the tools that we need to make sure we execute.”

Sinnard said his team executes every day. “I was super pumped for the team. Alisia, Dora, Anna, Mary they have all been here for years and I mean it’s their store. We are the franchise owner. They really love it and want to make our guests proud,” Sinnard said.

You can find this Quiznos at 4505 Peoria Street.

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

