Cyclist killed after crash with SUV in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A cyclist died following a crash with an SUV in Aurora Saturday afternoon.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a 36-year-old man driving a Lincoln Navigator was turning right from southbound South Kittridge Way onto East Iliff Avenue. The driver did not see a 79-year-old man biking on the sidewalk who was attempting to go straight across East Iliff Avenue. The driver of the Lincoln turned right and hit the cyclist.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Lincoln’s driver remained on the scene. He was uninjured.

APD is investigating to determine whether any charges will be filed. It said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The victim’s name was not released.

APD is asking any witnesses to the crash to contact the department.