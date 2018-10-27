Colorado first responders honor retired Jefferson County deputy battling cancer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The law enforcement community honored a man who spent nearly 30 years with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

Investigator Joe Obechina retired in 2016 due to a battle with cancer. The sheriff’s office said he and his family recently decided to stop treatment. To celebrate his life, they scheduled a trip to Steamboat this weekend.

“We wanted to also celebrate his career in law enforcement so we gave him a proper VIP escort for the trip,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

At least 10 agencies participated in the escort and lined the route to provide encouragement and support.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Defenders Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club for helping make the trip possible for Obechina and his family.

A former employee of the sheriff’s office said Obechina is expected to have about two months to live.