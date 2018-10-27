Boulder County paramedic assaulted while trying to treat patient

BOULDER, Colo. — A paramedic was assault late Friday night while responding to a call in Boulder County.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said that just before midnight, dispatchers received a call about an 18-year-old man who had smoked marijuana and begun to act strangely before falling and hitting his head.

“The male’s friends advised Dispatch that they were worried about his continuing behavior and were holding him down to keep him from running off into the woods,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

AMR paramedics and the Boulder Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Flagstaff Mountain Road. They arrived before law enforcement.

“They began to attempt to treat the male when he struck one of the paramedics in the face, breaking his glasses and leaving a mark,” she sheriff’s office said.

The paramedics and firefighters were able to wrestle the man to the ground and hold him there.

“He continued to struggle and they were forced to administer a sedative to calm him. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Boulder Police Department arrived shortly after the sedative was administered,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The man was taken to Boulder Community Hospital, where he was issued a summons for third-degree assault.