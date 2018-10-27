× 3 workers injured in oil tank battery fire in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A fire Saturday morning at an oil tank battery site injured three workers near Briggsdale in Weld County. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 9 a.m. in the area of Colorado Highway 14 and Weld County Road 83. This is northeast of Greeley

An oil tank battery was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. Three crew members who were working on the oil tank battery were injured during the incident. One was airlifted to North Colorado Medical Center after receiving severe burns. The other two workers had minor injures and went to the hospital via ground ambulance.

“Initial information suggests that the fire started during maintenance operations,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.