Warm weekend before snow and cold

Get ready to enjoy some warm temperatures for late October. In Denver are seasonal high at this time of year is around 61 degrees. We will be in the upper 60s to low 70s right through Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny all three days. The only thing you'll notice is some gusty wind on Saturday as a weak cold front moves across the area.

Our attention has been on our next approaching cold front forecast to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. That cold front has much colder temperatures and will bring rain then snow. The timing right now is for rain showers to develop late on Tuesday and then change to snow late in the night. The snow looks to continue into Wednesday morning and could make for a slick drive to work. Light snow may also continue into the afternoon & evening. A few inches of accumulation looks possible across metro Denver on Wednesday with slightly higher totals south & west of the city.

Certainly this will have an impact on Halloween, so we have issued a PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT DAY for Wednesday. We are predicting some snow will still be falling. However, the bigger deal will be the cold temperatures expected to be in the mid 30s by the time the kids head out. So, plan ahead to bundle up those trick-or-treaters.

