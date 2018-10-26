So much more than martial arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Venture Martial Arts is about so much more than self defense. Instructors aim to train the future leaders of the world. Colorado's Best Host and fitness expert Joana Canals dropped in on one of the training sessions and met some amazing athletes. Venture has locations in Stapleton, Flatiron Crossings Mall and Lakewood. Venture is offering a starter package for only $49. It includes a private introductory lesson, two weeks of class and a full uniform. Get more information at VentureMartialArts.com or call them at 303-792-4942.