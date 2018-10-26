Shots fired near Aurora Central High School; police searching for suspects

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting near an Aurora high school.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Aurora Police Department tweeted that shots were fired near East 11th Avenue and Nome Street, which is next to Aurora Central High School. APD later confirmed the shooting happened around 10:50 a.m.

APD said no students were injured or targeted. However, four vehicles were damaged.

Police are looking for three suspects in a black four-door Ford Focus with temporary license plates and a sticker on the number. APD said the students are not ACHS students.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 303-627-3100.