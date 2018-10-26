× Semitrailer crash shuts down U.S. 34 in Big Thompson Canyon

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A crash involving a rolled semitrailer has closed U.S. Highway 34 in both directions through Big Thompson Canyon. The stretch of highway connects the Loveland and Estes Park areas.

A representative with Colorado State Patrol said the closure is at mile marker 82. CSP expects the highway to be closed for at least two hours.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.