Roasted Butternut Squash and Caramelized Onion Salad

Warm salads are a common sight in traditional French and European kitchens. The heat from the roasted butternut squash and sautéed onions will wilt the field greens slightly melding all of the flavors together.

Yield: 4 Servings

1 Butternut squash, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground fennel

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 large onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon thyme, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

8 ounces field greens

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 425 degrees on convection roast.

Toss butternut squash in oil, dry spices and salt and pepper. Spread onto a large sheet tray and roast in for 25 minutes at 425.

Preheat a medium sauté pan; add oil and onions and sauté until caramelized and golden brown. Start with high heat and gradually turn the heat down as the onions start to develop color. Add the garlic, thyme and season with salt and pepper. As the onions cook they will develop sweetness that will blend well with the earth flavors of the squash.

Dress the field greens with oil and vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Toss and combine.

On a large platter place dressed field greens. Pile roasted butternut squash on top and finish with sautéed and caramelized onions. Optional, sprinkle with dried fruits like cherries, cranberries or golden raisins and candied nuts.