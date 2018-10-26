× Reported kidnapping in Douglas County results in chase, crash on I-25 in Denver

DENVER — A chase that began in Douglas County up northbound I-25 ended in a crash at East Hampden Avenue in Denver Friday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a woman texted 911 at 7:10 p.m. to say she was in a vehicle and being kidnapped by an armed suspect.

Sgt. Jeff Miller said deputies spotted the suspect vehicle north of Castle Rock and a pursuit began.

The car crashed at Hampden.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the woman who reported the kidnapping was not injured in the crash.

