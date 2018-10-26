× Police: Man charged with sexual assault worked at Colorado Springs, Denver-area schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a man recently arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child worked at schools in metro Denver.

In a release issued Friday, CSPD said Keean Davis, 30, was arrested on Oct. 23 after police received information indicating Davis had given a juvenile narcotics and sexually assaulted them.

While Davis now lives in Colorado Springs, he used to work at schools both there and in the Denver area.

“During the investigation, detectives learned that Davis was previously employed as a paraprofessional educator, a cheer coach and a security guard at several schools, both locally and in the Denver metro area,” CSPD said.

Cheer schedules from Vista Peak Preparatory in Aurora list Davis as a contact.

Investigators believe Davis may have other potential victims.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying any youth who may have had sexual contact with Mr. Davis,” CSPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000. A representative with the Crimes Against Children Unit will then reach out. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Colorado Springs Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Davis is charged with sexual assault of a child in a position of trust and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.