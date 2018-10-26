You may remember him from NBC's America's Got Talent and Penn and Teller: Fool Us. It is Piff the Magic Dragon and his dog Mr. Piffles. He shows Colorado's Best Host Joana Canals why he is back in Denver for the 4th year in a row. You can see Piff's act at the Comedy Works in Greenwood Village tonight through Sunday and he has a matinee show for all ages Saturday and Sunday at 3pm. Purchase tickets at ComedyWorks.comAlertMe
Piff the Magic Dragon
-
The magic workout suit
-
Paula’s Picks giveaway to London happens tomorrow!
-
Congenital Heart Walk – 10/28
-
If You’re Hurt – It’s YOU vs. The Other Side’s Insurance Company
-
40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie
-
-
Harding & Associates: Jury Duty
-
Dry, sunny weather stays for Sunday
-
Clean Floors & Great Discount with Superior Floor Care
-
Kicking For Life
-
‘He is magic:’ Family of bullied 9-year-old boy who took his life issues statement
-
-
Legal Expert Phil Harding Explains Dangers of Distracted Driving
-
Drop Inches Fast with MD Body & Med Spa
-
Clean Floors & Great Discount with Superior Floor Care