You may remember him from NBC's America's Got Talent and Penn and Teller: Fool Us. It is Piff the Magic Dragon and his dog Mr. Piffles. He shows Colorado's Best Host Joana Canals why he is back in Denver for the 4th year in a row. You can see Piff's act at the Comedy Works in Greenwood Village tonight through Sunday and he has a matinee show for all ages Saturday and Sunday at 3pm. Purchase tickets at ComedyWorks.com