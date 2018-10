Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE TREE, Colo. -- No one was injured after a small plane made a hard landing in a field in Lone Tree on Friday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The plane crashed after 7:30 a.m. south of Lincoln Avenue and east of Interstate 25 just after taking off from Centennial Airport.

The plane landed hard in an open field and there was no fire, officials said.

Fire officials said the pilot and a passenger in the plane exited safely without suffering any injuries.

South Metro Firefighters are on scene of a plane crash in Lone Tree south of Lincoln Ave and east of I-25. 2 occupants exited safely without injuries. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/QA3UGSzLL3 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 26, 2018