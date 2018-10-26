× Medina Alert issued following hit-and-run crash in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Medina Alert was issued late Friday afternoon after a hit and run crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

It happened at about 4:40 p.m. at East 72nd Place and Magnolia Street in Commerce City.

Police provided a limited description of the suspect driver, saying he is believed to be a Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s. He may have a mustache. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2009 silver and blue Dodge pickup truck with Colorado license plate SMQ243. The truck has a silver-colored utility work rack on the bed of the pickup.

Police said the motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.