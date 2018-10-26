Man sentenced to prison for shooting at Denver police command post

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison after firing at a Denver Police Department command post, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Kairo Alejandres-Vizcaino was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Last month, the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder with extreme indifference.

On May 5, prosecutors said Alejandres-Vizcaino fired at a police mobile unit at South Federal Boulevard and West Arkansas Avenue in southwest Denver.

There were officers inside at the time, but no one was injured.

Alejandres-Vizcaino fled in his vehicle but was arrested after running a stop sign and crashing into a police vehicle.

A semiautomatic handgun was recovered from Alejandres-Vizcaino’s vehicle.

Alejandres-Vizcaino originally was charged with six counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference and vehicular eluding before striking a deal with prosecutors.