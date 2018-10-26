Halloween at the Museum

Posted 8:41 am, October 26, 2018, by

DENVER -- The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is hosting a family overnight called Halloween at the Museum from 6 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $65 for adult members, $80 for adult nonmembers, $55 for child members and $70 for child nonmembers.

AlertMe