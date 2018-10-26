Flood control project brings total renovation to Denver City Park Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It looks like an active construction site. It sounds like a construction site. But no condos, no homes, no high-rises are being built there.

It's City Park Golf Course and it sits right in the middle of the Montclair Basin. "It’s the largest basin in the city without a natural waterway to move water, there’s no gulch here, there’s no natural waterway,” explained Nancy Kuhn, spokeswoman for Denver Public Works.

So the links are getting a complete 100% redesign with the goal to detain and eventually release stormwater safely into the South Platte River. “It’s going to be a beautiful course and at the same time serving the community in another way. It’s providing additional flood protection in an area of town most at risk for flooding," Kuhn said.

That will be accomplished by a detention pond that has been designed right into the golf course. ”We had an opportunity here to utilize an existing city asset, minimize our need for any private party acquisition and provide additional flood control benefits to this area of town.”

City Park Golf Course was built in 1913, and a lot of folks were not eager to see it go away and a new course take its place.

But once they see the new 18-hole Hale Irwin inspired course, full-size driving range, new clubhouse and maintenance facility with an additional 500 new trees, they may be inspired to book a tee time.

The price tag for the new course is $45 million, which will be paid by Denver water fees. Limited play should begin in 2019.