Elementary school in Littleton evacuated due to broken gas line

LITTLETON, Colo. — Ralph Moody Elementary School in Littleton was evacuated Friday afternoon due to a nearby broken gas line.

The city of Littleton said students were taken to Angeline Little Greenway Park at West Peakview Avenue and South Gallup Street.

Officials said students were still taken home by buses as normal, but parents who have not already picked up their children can do so at the park.

Windermere update – @XcelEnergyCO is working to access and clamp the leaking gas line. Littleton Firefighters will remain on scene, ready for any fire or medical needs. Still no estimated time frame for streets to reopen. pic.twitter.com/nUbcGLGqHD — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) October 26, 2018

Windermere Street was closed between Caley Avenue and Peakview Avenue.

At 4 p.m., Littleton Fire Rescue said the natural has line had been clamped and is safe, and that the scene was being cleared.