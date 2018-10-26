Dining institution White Fence Farm to close after 45 years

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — White Fence Farm, a Denver-area dining institution for nearly half a century, will close at the end of the year, it was announced Friday.

The fried chicken genre opened in the summer of 1973 at 6263 W. Jewell Ave. in Lakewood. It will close on Dec. 30.

“We have been operating at a net monthly loss for a considerable amount of time,” co-owner Craig Caldwell said in a statement. “Efforts to create a profitable operation were not successful and we can no longer operate in this capacity.”

Caldwell also said the Front Range is suffering from an extreme labor shortage that has caused costs to rapidly rise the past three years.

“We require 100-plus employees on weekends and it was becoming nearly impossible to staff the restaurant with qualified staff,” Caldwell said.

“We wish we could have kept the this tradition open longer, but it was apparent that the changing demographics of our market were having an impact on revenue year over year.”

Families regularly flocked to the farm that included the Americana Barn with Granny’s and a farmhouse stage, Country Cottage, OK Corral, Carriage House, Waterside Walk, Hospitality House, Gazebo, Silo, Pig Chute, Colorado Christmas year-round, Carriage Rides and more.

The restaurant will operate regular hours until its final day.

All of the farm animals have been adopted and will be relocated when the restaurant closes.