Christmas tree cutting to be offered in Golden Gate Canyon State Park

GOLDEN, Colo. — Those hoping for the charm and smell of a real Christmas tree will have an opportunity to chop down their own in a forest near Denver.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park is offering its Christmas Tree Cut on Saturday, Dec. 1. Those wishing to participate can purchase permits beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at either the park’s visitor center or by calling 303-582-3707.

Permits cost $25 per tree (limit two per person) and will be sold between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.

On Dec. 1, those who bought a permit must go to the visitor center to pick it up before cutting a tree in selected areas of the park. Park passes are also required for each vehicle. Either the daily $7 pass or annual park pass is accepted.

No refunds will be accepted if the weather is poor.

Areas for both 4-wheel-drive and 2-wheel-drive vehicles will be available.

“Permit holders with high-clearance 4-wheel drive vehicles can use the pre-selected backcountry area and, in the case of bad weather, must have chains available for use. Access to the backcountry area will be limited to 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a release.

Non-backcountry areas will be open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Trees must be cut with hand tools, such as an ax or saw. Power tools are not allowed.

There is a variety of Douglas fir, Ponderosa pine, lodge pole pine and Rocky Mountain juniper trees in the park.

“By cutting a Christmas tree, the permit holders will assist Golden Gate Canyon State Park in thinning overcrowded and dense vegetation. This selective thinning will improve the overall forest health and reduce the impacts of future wildfires,” CPW said.

The visitor center will have holiday treats like cookies, candy canes and hot drinks on Dec. 1. Canned goods will be collected and later donated to those in need.

Those with questions can contact the park’s visitor center: 303-582-3707.