Castle Rock police officer returning to work after massive heart attack

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.—It takes a certain quality to know you want to dedicate your life to serving others. For Jonathan Mullineaux, he knew he wanted to give back at an early age, after a positive relationship with his school resource officer in High School.

“Realized that that was the best way to give back to my community,” Mullineaux said. “I like talking to people from all walks of life, and that’s one of the best things for me.”

At the age of 26, Mullineaux has been working at the Castle Rock Police Department for two years. But one day in October put the man who wants to dedicate his life to serving, in the service of others.

“I was actually just finishing up a workout,” Mullineaux said. “I was at the gym with a buddy of mine and we'd been working out for about an hour and a half. Wrapping things up, cooling down and that's when it all came on. I was definitely in denial, because I'm 26 years old I didn't believe I was having a heart attack.”

Mullineaux says doctors told him they refer to his type of heart attack as the “widow maker,” because people that typically have it don’t survive. Doctors told him his health and age were big factors in him being able to overcome the attack.

After weeks in the hospital, Mullineaux is back at home and able to walk. He’s doing so well in fact, he will return to work on Monday. Since the incident, the Castle Rock Police Officers Foundation raised thousands of dollars through community donations to help pay Mullineaux’s bills.

“Words can’t explain how grateful I am, and my wife are for the amount of support,” Mullineaux said. “Try to slow down is one of the biggest things, because everyone is always 100 miles an hour everyday. SO just trying to slow down and enjoy the time with my family and with my wife.”