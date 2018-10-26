Abnormally warm and dry weekend; cold and snow possible by Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be an abnormally warm and dry last weekend of October for the Front Range.

There will be sunshine on Friday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with highs about 70 degrees.

The mountains stay dry Friday with sunshine and highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Saturday will be breezy to windy and dry. Highs surge into the mid-70s across the Front Range, while the mountains stay in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Gusts above treeline by Saturday afternoon will push 60 mph.

Highs will drove about 5 to 8 degrees on Sunday, but it will remain dry across the Front Range.

Monday will be another windy, warm day -- the warm before the storm -- with highs in the 70s.

There are two cold fronts on the way between Tuesday and Thursday.

The timing is still up in the air, but it could affect Halloween, but a significant temperature drop and possible snow are expected.

