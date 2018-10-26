8th-grader brings gun to Loveland school; no students harmed or threatened

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland police and school officials are investigating after a student brought a gun to Lucile Erwin Middle School in Loveland.

In a letter sent to families Wednesday, Principal Tim Ridder said school staff was contacted on a report of an 8th-grader recently showing a firearm to another student. No students or staff members were harmed and no known threats were made.

“School administrators and personnel from the Loveland Police Department immediately responded and the incident is currently being managed by law enforcement and district staff,” Ridder wrote.

Erwin Middle School is part of the Thompson School District, which did not comment beyond what the principal said in the aforementioned letter.

“Erwin Middle School and district staff take matters such as these very seriously and I assure you that we are taking all appropriate steps to address this incident in the manner that it deserves,” Ridder added in the letter.