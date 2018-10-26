× 60,000 delayed ballots delivered to Adams County voters

BRIGHTON, Colo. — After days without answers, we now know 60,000 ballots are in the hands of Adams County voters after they were not delivered when they were supposed to be delivered.

Those 60,000 ballots were on a delivery truck that was rejected at the post office for insufficient documentation earlier this month.

The ballots did not return to the post office until a week later, after the ballots were already supposed to be in the hands of voters.

