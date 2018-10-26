× 3 dogs attacked by coyote in Arvada backyards, police say

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department is asking people with small pets to be cautious after three dogs were attacked by a coyote. Two of the three dogs were killed.

Detective David Snelling with APD said the dogs were all in backyards of homes close to one another when they were attacked. The houses back up to a canal.

In a post on social media site NextDoor, Det. Snelling said the attacks happened Wednesday near 84th Avenue and Quay Drive.

“Owners of smaller animals should be aware of the habitat around their homes and understand this may attract predators such as coyotes, foxes and even birds of prey. There have been no reports of coyote and human interactions,” Det. Snelling wrote.

Police advised people to always haze coyotes when you see them to maintain their fear of humans. For example, yell and throw things so they leave people alone. Snelling encouraged people to have dogs leashed when out walking. He also said to monitor pets outside, especially at dawn, dusk and overnight.

“Remove attractants in your yard like pet food, fallen fruit, [and] standing water, and consider removing bird feeders if you are seeing heavy wildlife activity. Trim bushes and trees away from the ground to reduce cover for wildlife to hide,” Snelling wrote. He urged people to ensure their pets were vaccinated for rabies.

Aggressive, sick or injured animals can be reported to Arvada officials by calling 720-898-6900 (option #1).

Editor’s Note: This article initially said dogs were attacked by “coyotes.” APD has clarified that it believes one coyote is responsible for all three attacks.