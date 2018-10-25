Warm up on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures today returned to the seasonal mid 60s across metro Denver. We will be above normal for the next few days with readings Friday near 70 degrees and in the low 70s on Saturday. It will turn windy on Saturday as a cold front approaches. We are not expecting any rain or snow in Denver as the cold front passes. But, temperatures will drop about 10 degrees putting us in low 60s on Sunday.

Our attention is on a second and more powerful cold front expected to arrive late on Tuesday bringing an impact to Halloween. As we see it now the front will arrive late in the day on Tuesday causing increasing clouds, gusty wind and dropping temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain showers will develop during the evening and then change to snow late at night.

That snow will continue into early on Wednesday before slowly ending after the lunch hour. It will be breezy and even colder on Halloween with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light accumulation of a few inches of snow is possible in metro Denver. There could be slightly higher totals to the west & south of downtown. So, for trick-or-treating hours the snow may not be falling, but there will be snow on the ground. And, it will be cold with readings getting close to freezing by the evening.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.