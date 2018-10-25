Take a look inside the major renovation project inside DIA’s terminal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver International Airport is undergoing its biggest remodel in history.

It’s called the Great Hall project. That name could not be more fitting as this is the largest and most expensive remodel since the airport opened its gates in February 1995.

The $650 million project is divided into four phases, and won’t be completed until 2021.

The number one reason for the facelift is safety. Making room for the new TSA security area which will include new and improved screening equipment.

The number two reason for the multimillion dollar renovation is to maximize space for increased retail potential.

But until the dust settles, in about three years, how will all this affect your travel plans? ”Obviously the construction will disrupt the travelers. We have been thoughtful in our phasing. "The phase we’re in right now, phase one, is likely the most disruptive,” said Stu Williams, DIA senior vice president of special projects.

Phase one will remain in effect through the 2018 holiday season and into 2019. So, be warned, extra time means you’ll be fine.