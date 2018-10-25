× Justin Timberlake reschedules Denver concert because of bruised vocal cords

DENVER — A schedule change has moved Justin Timberlake’s concert in Denver in January up one day.

The singer postponed a concert planned for Sunday in Buffalo, New York, because he is recovering from bruised vocal cords.

Live Nation announced Thursday that the star’s show in Buffalo will now take place Dec. 19.

Just hours before his concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Timberlake wrote on Instagram that he had to postpone it to Jan. 31, which marks his 38th birthday.

Because of that new show, his concert planned for Jan. 29 at the Pepsi Center in Denver will now take place on Jan. 28.

Tickets for the previously scheduled concerts will be honored at the new dates.

“Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled events,” Live Nation said.