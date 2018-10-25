× Rollover crash kills one, injures two in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A rollover crash killed one person and sent two others to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday afternoon.

Brighton Fire Rescue said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at East 168th Avenue and Havana Street in Adams County.

Rescuers said one person was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Two others had to be extricated and one of them was airlifted to a hospital.

No information about what happened to cause the crash was released.