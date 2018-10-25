Residents near Central 70 Project dealing with congestion, traffic, noise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Residents living near the massive Central 70 Project in northeast Denver have been reeling from all the work and congestion.

The project is a massive reconstruction job of a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70.

Last week's closing of the York Street on-ramp to westbound Interstate 70 has been a major blow to the Swansea area.

People living in the neighborhood have to deal with detours, trucks going through their streets plus the added travel time because of the closures.

There also have been large amounts of dust, dirt and noise from construction crews.

“To me, it’s the smoke from the trucks, the blocking of the road," resident Phil Montoya said. "It's too heavy for the asphalt on the road. I mean, it's just going to happen more and more every day.”

“I think it's horrible," resident Victoria Rodriguez said. "Its' congested. You have to go on back roads through everything, the highways are horrible, they’re backed up. The dust, oh my God."

The Colorado Department of Transportation and the construction company are trying to help residents by offering things such as free bus passes and shuttles.

The project is expected to be mostly completed by 2022.