Police investigate suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro

NEW YORK — Police are examining a suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in Lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, two law enforcement sources said early Thursday.

The package has markings similar to the pipe bomb packages recently mailed nationwide to top Democrats, the sources said.

The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of the Tribeca Film Center as well as De Niro’s Tribeca Grill restaurant. De Niro, the founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

Police were called at 4:45 a.m. Thursday about the package, which was on the building’s seventh floor.

Like most of the other packages, the return address was that of Democratic US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, the sources said. There is no information to suggest she sent the packages.

And, just as the other packages, the one sent to De Niro had six American-flag stamps arrayed in two rows. No postmark is visible on the front of the De Niro package, similar to some of the others, the sources said.

None of the bombs in the other packages detonated, and no one was injured.

Before the package was reported, authorities said pipe bombs stashed in manila envelopes were discovered this week addressed to seven prominent Trump critics: Former President Barack Obama; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Democratic US Rep. Maxine Waters; former CIA director John Brennan (sent to CNN’s New York offices); former Vice President Joe Biden; and billionaire investor and Democratic donor George Soros.