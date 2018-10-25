× Now Hiring: Several companies hiring for seasonal positions across Colorado

DENVER — If you’re looking to make extra money for the holiday season – several retailers are hiring to try to fill thousands of positions before the holidays.

Several of the companies are offering many incentives such as higher hourly pay, discounts on merchandise and even trips to various cities and prize packages.

If you’re looking for a seasonal job, here are some of the seasonal postings we’ve found:

Best Buy is hiring seasonal positions at locations in Colorado for those that love electronics. Check out BestBuy-Jobs.com for a full list of opportunities.

FedEx expects to add more than 55,000 positions nationwide with more than 1,500 of those jobs at FedEx Ground in Denver. In addition, 75 permanent positions will be offered at FedEx Express.

JCPenny is looking to fill 700 seasonal positions across Colorado. About 300 of those jobs will be in the Denver metro area. Seasonal employees will be offered offering 25 percent off merchandise. They are also offering random bonuses and vacation giveaways. Check out the job openings here.

King Soopers/City Market is hiring at many of their locations across Colorado if you’re looking for something that could extend beyond the holiday season. You can view a full list of jobs here.

Kohl’s is hiring seasonal positions in Colorado. Employees are offered weekly paychecks and 15 percent off all merchandise. Job openings can be found on their website.

Macy’s is hiring for locations across Colorado for the holiday season. You can visit MacysJobs.com to find jobs at stores near you.

Target wants to hire 120,000 employees nationwide – including 4,000 for its 25 Denver-area stores and 4,500 across Colorado. All seasonal workers will be paid $12 an hour and will be offered 10 percent off merchandise. Information can be found at TargetSeasonalJobs.com.

United States Postal Service is always looking for seasonal employees to help during the busy holiday season. In 2017, the postal service hired over 1,000 new workers during the holiday season. Anybody who is interested can apply online at usps.com/careers. Click “search now” and then select “Colorado” to get started.

If your business is looking for seasonal workers, email the information to web@kdvr.com or click “submit a correction” below and we can add it to our list.