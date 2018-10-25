Mother angry that principal accused of pushing her son will return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo.— Genya Williams is torn about what to do next.

“It was just this one incident where it just changes everything,” Williams said. “I have to keep my composure, but I’m livid about this situation.”

Aurora Police got a call about a physical disturbance at Ponderosa Elementary School on October 5th. A social worker, who’s name was redacted in the police report, said she saw the principal push William’s son Tyree Churchill, grabbing him by the shoulders, and lifting him up.

“That’s assault,” Williams said.

The social worker also filed a formal report with the school, and Gerity was placed on paid administrative leave per district policy.

After investigating the situation twice, police say they didn’t have enough evidence to find probably cause to charge Gerity. A police report points out inconsistencies between the social worker’s account and that of Tyree. Police also concluded Tyree wasn’t injured in the incident, but his mom says bumps and bruises don’t cover all trauma.

“You can harm a child in many different ways,” Williams said. “There’s physical, there’s mental, there’s emotional. Now upon going back to school, you know he’s having crying outbursts, they can’t figure out what’s wrong with him. He just really doesn’t feel comfortable.”

Williams says she’s pulled Tyree out of school because of the change in behavior, and is not sure she will bring him back now that Gerity will return.

Cherry Creek School District sent out a letter to parents Thursday announcing Gerity’s return, saying in part “all allegations of child abuse and neglect are unfounded and Mr. Gerity will return to Ponderosa Elementary on Monday.”

A representative from the school district says it completed an investigation parallel to police, and the district was unable to find evidence to cooperate the social worker’s account of what happened.

FOX31 reached out to Mr. Gerity for this report, but he said he is unable to comment without permission from the school district.