John Moran of Denver wins St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- John Moran of Denver was drawn as the winner of the eighth annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Thursday.

The 5,900-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage. It's being built by Oakwood Homes in The Enclave at 4950 Liverpool St. in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver.

The gated community has amenities that include a 2,400-square-foot beach entry pool and private patio with an outdoor fireplace.

In all, 14,000 tickets were sold.

Special prizes

Open House Prize: Shopping spree at Furniture Row. Winner: Delfina Vilalobos, Denver

Tickets on Sale Prize: Visa gift card giveaway. Winner: Daniel Archibald of Black Hawk

Early Bird Prize: Cruise giveaway. Winner: Veronica Baca, Denver

Bonus Prize: Car giveaway from Landmark Lincoln. Winner: Bretlyn Davis, Aurora

Brito Faucet package: Theresa Beck, Franktown

$1,000 Visa gift card from All My Sons Moving and Storage: Donna Hartley, Longmont

$1,000 Visa gift card: Jim Skelton, Castle Rock

$1,000 Visa gift card: Wanna Shaw, Loveland

$1,000 Visa gift card: Brian Duke, Crested Butte