John Elway has donated more than $65,000 to support Walker Stapleton, other GOP candidates

DENVER — Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has donated more than $65,000 to support Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton and other conservative campaigns in the state.

According to Federal Election Commission records, Elway and his wife, Paige, have given $65,250 to Republican campaigns and action committees this election cycle.

The former Broncos quarterback and his wife each gave $1,150 to Stapleton’s campaign, the limit an individual can donate. The Elway’s have also each donated $14,825 to the Stapleton Victory Fund, which gives money to groups supporting Stapleton.

In addition, the two gave $10,000 each to the Colorado Republican Committee and a political group called Better Colorado Now.

It’s not just the governor’s race that Elway is watching.

He has donated $2,700 to U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman’s campaign for another term in the 6th Congressional District.

Elway isn’t just donating his money, he’s also putting his face in political commercials.

The 58-year-old is appearing in an advertisement encouraging Coloradans to vote no on Proposition 112. If approved by voters, the initiative would make all new oil and gas development in Colorado be at least 2,500 feet from homes, schools, businesses and more.

He also appeared in several political advertisements during the 2016 election cycle.

Elway was an early supporter Stapleton and is no stranger to politics.

Last year, Elway wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee in support for Neil Gorsuch, who was a Supreme Court nominee at the time, on official Broncos stationary last year.

And after several Broncos players and NFL athletes took a knee for the national anthem last year, Elway said it was “time to take the politics out of football.”