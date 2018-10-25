× Hostage suspect admits to being drunk

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – We are learning new information as the man arrested for holding his wife hostage inside a hair salon, admitted to police he was drunk.

It was a scary scene at the Table Mesa Shopping Center in Boulder on Wednesday morning. 45-year-old Fidel Jaramillo was inside the Hair Rage International Salon, with his wife, one of the stylists – when he reportedly came out of the bathroom with a gun. He ordered all employees and customers to get out.

Witnesses “saw the suspect shove his wife to the floor.” His wife later told police, “She said she had been married to Jaramillo for 14 years, though they had been separated and living apart for approximately 5 years. She said they have date night once a week and she is madly in love with him.”

She told police his extreme behavior likely stemmed from a back and neck injury that causes him chronic pain. She said during the hostage situation, “They had a long conversation where he told her he was tired of being in pain and said he could not go to prison. He told her he was either going to prison or going to die in the salon. She thought he may kill himself in front of her.”

After two hours, crisis negotiators got Jaramillo to surrender. He later admitted to a detectives “he was intoxicated.” During the search of the salon, police found a fully loaded handgun, dozens of rounds of ammunition and three extra magazines.

In court on Thursday, the prosecution argued that this scenario was planned out with intent, employees felt in fear for their lives and that he victimized innocent bystanders. Meanwhile, his defense said he suffered from a heart attack a few months ago and is on several medications.

The judge set his bond at $500,000. He will be formally charged next week.