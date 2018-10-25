Haunted Golden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween one of the most haunted cities in the west has a play and stay package you are going to love. This year the Golden Pub Crawl Ghost Tour is partnering with the historic and recently renovated Dove Inn for a spooky night of fun. The Golden Pub Crawl Ghost Tour is happening October 27th and October 31st. It is $35. For more information visit GoldenGhostTour.com or call 303-216-0877. If you would love to stay at the Dove Inn visit DoveInn.com.