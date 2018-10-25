Friends remember man robbed and murdered after leaving Denver restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sometimes there is no good way to explain why things happen.

25 year-old Tommy Steen had just left a restaurant on Broadway last Thursday with his girlfriend and several friends, when a stranger approached demanding money.

"From what I understand he was reaching for his wallet and he just shot him," said A.J. Mann, one of Steen's good friends.

Police have yet to identify or arrest a suspect.

Mann and other friends are now struggling to comprehend why their friend was randomly robbed and shot. They also don't know if his killer will ever be found.

"It makes me angry because it's not justified. It's just so unknown and unexpected," Mann said.

"That's the last thing you'd expect to hear at 6 p.m. on a Friday morning. There's just so many emotions you think about. Anger and confusion," said Ben Miller, another close friend.

Tommy Steen moved to Denver two years ago after graduating from Clemson. He was working in Denver as a data analyst for Dish.

Friends say Steen fully embraced everyone in his life.

"He found happiness in every place, every day. He was always there for you, the most selfless person you ever met," said Mann.

"He was just a goofy person who had the best personality. It's hard to understand, to be honest," added Miller.

Tommy Steen grew up in Pageland, South Carolina. His funeral will be held there this coming Saturday.