FOX31 ratings momentum continues in October sweeps

DENVER — FOX31 News in Denver, Tribune Broadcasting’s FOX affiliate, has taken the lead in the late night and midday news race in key demos, and posted strong numbers throughout the day during the October 2018 rating period. For the first time since launching in 2000, FOX31 News at 9:30pm occupied the #1 late newscast rank with both A18-49 (1.1) and A25-54 (1.5). FOX31 at 9:30pm’s A25-54 grew +7% over Oct ’17.

KUSA at 10pm posted a 1.5 A25-54, down -35% and a 1.0 A18-49, down -38%. FOX31 at 9pm ranked #3 with A2554 (1.3) and FOX31 at 10pm finished #4 (1.2, up +20%). Also at 10pm in A25-54, KCNC (1.1) ranked fifth, down -15% and KMGH finished sixth (0.7) down -30%.

At 6am, FOX31 is up an impressive 100% with A25-54 (1.0) and decisively beat 6am newscasts on KMGH (0.4) and KCNC (0.5). FOX31 at 11am has also moved to #1 in the A25-54 demo (0.5, up +25%) beating KUSA at noon (0.4, down -43%), KMGH at 11am (0.3, flat), and KCNC at noon (0.2, flat).

The early evening newscast on FOX31 also gained with A25-54, the 5pm finished second, up +13% (.9) and the 5:30pm also finished second against CBS and ABC network newscasts up +22% (1.1).

“We are thrilled with the momentum and strength of FOX31 in every single time period throughout the day,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of FOX31. “Our news director Brian Gregory and his leadership team have been focusing a lot of attention on strengthening each and every newscast – from our early morning shows to late at night – and our viewers are noticing the differences. We are grateful to the growing number of Coloradans who are turning to FOX31 as their source for local news.”

