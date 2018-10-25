Disturbance to kick up winds in afternoon; temperatures rise to mid-60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A minor weather disturbance will move out of Utah and into Colorado on Thursday.

In Denver and along the Front Range, expect morning sunshine with skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Southwest winds turn to the north/northeast up to 25 mph. Highs will be about 66 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The central and northern mountains stay partly sunny with a chance for a few rain and snow showers in the afternoon. It will be breezy above treeline with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Friday looks dry and warm about 70 degrees.

Saturday turns gusty and warm with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will be 10 degrees cooler behind a fast-moving cold front. It stays dry with mostly sunny skies.

There are one to three fast-moving storm systems that could impact Halloween. The timing is not locked in stone.

It's possible there could be a significant drop in temperature and the possibility of snow in Denver and along the Front Range.

