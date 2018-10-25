Denver residents forced out amid I-70 expansion preparation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As the state makes room for the expansion of I-70, dozens of Denver residents have been forced to leave the city they call home. Their homes have now been demolished to make room for the interstate expansion project, but the cost of living in Denver is preventing many of them from staying in the Mile-High City.

The well-established Elyria Swansea neighborhood will never look the same. Homes are being demolished to make way for the new lid that will hide and expand I-70 under a future park. Some love the idea. Real estate investors are eying the potential, but the families that create a rich cultural history aren’t too happy.

“They think they’re going to run us out of the neighborhood, but they ain’t running me out,” a homeowner named Ida told FOX31.

Ida has lived in the area adjacent to I-70 for more than three decades. Dozens of her neighbors, who lived in 56 homes different homes, are now gone.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has purchased the properties-- 32 were single family homes. CDOT paid most between $160,000 up to $300,000.

“The increase in price of living is already a problem for a lot of people in neighborhoods like this,” resident Eusivio Luevano said.

Some of the 56 residences were home to multiple families. Out of all who have been displaced, the state says 12 families stayed in Denver.

The I-70 viaduct is expected to come down in 2020.