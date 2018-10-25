Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heart disease can affect anyone at any age, that is why research is essential. The Congenital Heart Walk raises funds for the cause. And Fox31 is sponsoring this year's event. It is happening October 28th at 8:30am at City Park. The event is free but donations are appreciated. It is Halloween themed so come in your costume. For more information go to CongenitalHeartWalk.org.