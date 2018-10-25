× Brother of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen files motion to remove Joe Ellis, trustees from controlling team

DENVER — One of the brothers of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen filed a motion in Colorado District Court Thursday to remove the three-person trust that is currently controlling the team. That’s according to a report in the Denver Post.

Bill Bowlen’s filing makes the request “due to their failure to uphold Pat Bowlen’s wishes and act in the best interest of Pat Bowlen, his family and the Broncos,” according to the report.

Pat Bowlen has been fighting Alzheimer’s. He stepped away from his day-to-day operation of the Broncos in 2014. Since that time Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis and two others have been the trustees in control of the team.

“I am a huge fan of the Broncos, and have been for decades. Unfortunately, over the past 15 years, I’ve noticed that the operation of the Broncos has deteriorated, while my brother’s health has worsened,” Bill Bowlen said in a press release. “I have real concerns with these trustees, their conduct and how they got to the positions they are in. They have little or no accountability to anybody but themselves. They have not complied with the rules of the NFL and I am uncomfortable with the way they have handled my brother’s affairs. I know what his wishes were, and these individuals are definitely not following them.”

Dan Reilly, Legal Counsel for the Pat Bowlen Trust, released a statement Thursday night. “We have not seen this lawsuit and first learned of it through a media report tonight.” Although we are currently reviewing this matter, we are aware that the counsel submitting this complaint on behalf of Bill Bowlen is the same one that has been representing Beth Bowlen Wallace. The trustees will continue to execute Pat Bowlen’s long-standing succession plan for the Denver Broncos in compliance with all NFL ownership policies.”