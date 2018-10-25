× Broncos sign ex-CSU quarterback Garrett Grayson to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos added former Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson to their practice squad Thursday after promoting receiver Isaiah McKenzie to the active roster.

The moves come a day after the Broncos waived backup quarterback Chad Kelly, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass Tuesday.

With Kelly gone, third-year pro Kevin Hogan is now starting quarterback Case Keenum’s backup.

Grayson is a third-year pro who spent two seasons on the New Orleans Saints’ active roster and practice squad (2015-16) in addition to competing on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad last season.

McKenzie is a second-year pro who appeared in 11 games for Denver his rookie season, averaging 8.7 yards per punt return but fumbling six times.

He was on the Broncos’ active roster for the opener before being placed on the practice squad.

Grayson was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Saints after a college career in which he threw for 9,190 yards and 64 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.