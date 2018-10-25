× Autopsy report released for 7-year-old found dead inside Denver home

DENVER — The 7-year-old boy who was found dead inside his home died of cervical compression and blunt force injuries, according to an autopsy report released on Thursday.

According to the report, Jordan Vong had abrasions on his face, forearms and right foot. He also had bruises on his back and legs.

Vong was reported missing on Aug. 6 and after an extensive search of the neighborhood, police discovered his body inside his home the next day.

His aunt, 16-year-old Jennie Bunsom, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder of a person under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust in the death of Vong.

According to an arrest affidavit, on the day Vong died, Bunsom was upset after having a fight with her girlfriend. About 12:43 p.m., the child came downstairs and asked her to play video games with him.

Bunsom told police that she instructed the child to go upstairs but instead he went to sit on her bed, upsetting her. She said she pushed the 7-year-old off the bed and he hit his face on the floor.

When the boy began to cry, Bunsom said she placed her hand over his mouth and plugged his nose, holding down the struggling child until he stopped moving.

She then told police that she put the body under her bed before wrapping him in a blanket and placing him in one of the two portable closets in her room.

Vong was reported missing about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 from the 4900 block of Fairplay Street near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive.

Police combed through neighborhoods. Hundreds of posters were put up and officers searched a 20-block radius around the home. The FBI was also called in.

The next night, police revealed Jordan’s body had been found. Bunsom was arrested the next morning. She is being held without bond.