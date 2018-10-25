Authorities uncover massive illegal pot grow operation in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office uncovered an illegal marijuana grow operation involving a Cuban syndicate.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports authorities Wednesday seized 340 plants, 70 pounds of dried marijuana product, thousands of dollars in cash and grow equipment, and made five arrests after executing search warrants at six Pueblo West homes.

The sheriff’s office estimates the total value of the grow operation at $1.2 million.

Detectives had been investigating a tip of a possible illegal marijuana grow syndicate and worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency to uncover the large amounts of cash and equipment at five homes.

The sixth home did not yield any evidence of an illegal grow.