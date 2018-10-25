Arizona mom a suspect after her 4-week-old baby boy reportedly abducted found dead

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A baby boy reportedly abducted from an Arizona park has been found dead inside his mother’s apartment, KPHO reported.

The boy’s 19-year-old mother is being looked at as the sole suspect in the infant’s death, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the baby’s mother called 911 and said her 4-week-old baby had been abducted from a park in Chandler, Arizona, a Phoenix suburb.

The mother claimed she was in the process of putting the baby in a car seat when someone came up behind her, put a bag over her head and took the baby.

“We’re not believing the abduction story at all,” said Seth Tyler with the Chandler Police Department.

But initially, police knew they had to follow through on the reports that the boy had been abducted.

And police pulled out all the stops to find the child, going door to door and scouring nearby neighborhoods.

A short time later, officers searched the mom’s apartment about four miles away. The apartment was unlocked and inside, they found the baby’s body.

Police say they are treating the case as a death investigation.

“We are looking at mom as a suspect and we are not looking at anyone else as a suspect,” said Tyler.