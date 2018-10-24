The little llama who caused a lot of drama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH — A little llama who caused a lot of drama on Pikes Peak back in 2009 is now the star of his own children’s book.

‘Homer’ was stuck up on the 14er for about six weeks before he was rescued. One of his rescuers is a woman named Tracy Ducharme.

“I joke the the easiest time I’ve ever caught him was the very first time,” Ducharme joked. “Now when I try to catch him, he’s stubborn”.

Ducharme adopted ‘Homer’ (who is now 10) directly after the rescue.

A couple years ago, Marie Ballard, an author who lived in Colorado Springs, approached Ducharme about writing Homer’s story.

Ducharme agreed to the book as long as she could illustrate it. Ducharme is a talented illustrated who used to work for Disney, Hasbro and Mattel in California.

Together, Ducharme and Ballard created a lovable story that’s now in the form of a children’s book. 'The Little Lost Llama' was published in September and is now available for purchase.